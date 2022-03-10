Jane Street Group LLC Purchases New Stake in Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PTBD)

Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PTBD – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 101,783 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,760,000.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF by 9.0% in the third quarter. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 5,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,000 after buying an additional 444 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF by 174.6% in the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 365,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,905,000 after buying an additional 232,228 shares in the last quarter. Trinity Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF during the third quarter worth $8,530,000. GWM Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF during the third quarter worth $1,247,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF by 74.3% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 20,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $567,000 after purchasing an additional 8,900 shares in the last quarter.

PTBD opened at $25.44 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $26.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.75. Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF has a one year low of $25.13 and a one year high of $27.89.

