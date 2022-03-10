Janus Henderson Group PLC Increases Stake in AECOM (NYSE:ACM)

Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its stake in shares of AECOM (NYSE:ACM – Get Rating) by 36.8% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 15,723 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 4,228 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC’s holdings in AECOM were worth $993,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in shares of AECOM by 2.2% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 7,298,509 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $460,901,000 after buying an additional 159,887 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in AECOM by 3.9% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,641,105 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $166,787,000 after purchasing an additional 98,963 shares during the period. AGF Investments Inc. grew its holdings in AECOM by 36.9% in the third quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 1,139,808 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $71,979,000 after purchasing an additional 307,000 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in AECOM by 31.1% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,139,572 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $72,158,000 after purchasing an additional 270,603 shares during the period. Finally, Robeco Schweiz AG grew its holdings in AECOM by 87.9% in the third quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG now owns 806,432 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $50,926,000 after purchasing an additional 377,332 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AECOM stock opened at $74.01 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $10.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.49. The company’s 50 day moving average is $72.26 and its 200 day moving average is $69.91. AECOM has a twelve month low of $58.36 and a twelve month high of $78.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.

AECOM (NYSE:ACM – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 7th. The construction company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $3.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.47 billion. AECOM had a net margin of 1.57% and a return on equity of 16.26%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.62 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that AECOM will post 3.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 6th will be given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 5th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.81%. AECOM’s payout ratio is presently 41.96%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on ACM shares. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of AECOM from $78.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AECOM from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $77.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of AECOM from $66.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of AECOM from $100.00 to $110.00 in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Argus upped their price objective on shares of AECOM from $80.00 to $82.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, AECOM currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $85.00.

AECOM engages in the design, build, finance, and operation of infrastructure assets for governments, businesses and organizations. It operates through the following segments: Americas, International, and AECOM Capital. The Americas segment engages in planning, consulting, architectural and engineering design and construction management services to commercial and government clients in the United States, Canada and Latin America in major end markets such as transportation, water, government, facilities, environmental and energy.

