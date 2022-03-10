Janus Henderson Group PLC Lowers Holdings in Altice USA, Inc. (NYSE:ATUS)

Janus Henderson Group PLC cut its position in Altice USA, Inc. (NYSE:ATUS – Get Rating) by 56.0% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 50,510 shares of the company’s stock after selling 64,312 shares during the quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC’s holdings in Altice USA were worth $1,047,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Altice USA by 26.4% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 678 shares in the last quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. raised its position in shares of Altice USA by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 58,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,217,000 after buying an additional 1,064 shares in the last quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd raised its position in shares of Altice USA by 9.9% during the 2nd quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd now owns 16,136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $551,000 after buying an additional 1,457 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Altice USA by 703.3% during the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 1,498 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. raised its position in shares of Altice USA by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 44,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,502,000 after buying an additional 1,801 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.14% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Susan C. Schnabel bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $14.59 per share, with a total value of $145,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 53.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

ATUS has been the topic of several recent research reports. Exane BNP Paribas raised shares of Altice USA from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 18th. Atlantic Securities lowered shares of Altice USA from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $21.00 to $13.00 in a report on Thursday, February 17th. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Altice USA from $21.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of Altice USA in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. They set a “hold” rating and a $19.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Benchmark reduced their target price on shares of Altice USA from $48.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.85.

Shares of NYSE ATUS opened at $11.37 on Thursday. Altice USA, Inc. has a 1 year low of $10.47 and a 1 year high of $38.19. The stock has a market cap of $5.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 1.11. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $14.03 and a 200 day moving average of $17.80.

Altice USA (NYSE:ATUS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $2.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.52 billion. Altice USA had a net margin of 9.81% and a negative return on equity of 87.01%. Altice USA’s revenue was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.60 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Altice USA, Inc. will post 1.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Altice USA, Inc engages in the provision of broadband, pay television, telephony services, proprietary content, and advertising services. Its brands include Optimum, Suddenlink, Lightpath, AMS, News 12 Networks, and News 12 Varsity. The firm operates through the Cablevision and Cequel business operations.

