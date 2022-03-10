Janus Henderson Group plc (NYSE:JHG) Shares Purchased by Captrust Financial Advisors

Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in Janus Henderson Group plc (NYSE:JHG – Get Rating) by 13.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,147 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 496 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in Janus Henderson Group were worth $171,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Janus Henderson Group by 0.7% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,406,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $719,413,000 after buying an additional 114,205 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Janus Henderson Group by 1.4% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,535,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,467,000 after buying an additional 21,750 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in Janus Henderson Group by 17.3% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,147,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,431,000 after buying an additional 169,277 shares in the last quarter. Moore Capital Management LP increased its holdings in Janus Henderson Group by 53.2% in the third quarter. Moore Capital Management LP now owns 883,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,536,000 after buying an additional 307,051 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its holdings in Janus Henderson Group by 3.3% in the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 728,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,117,000 after buying an additional 23,146 shares in the last quarter. 76.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

JHG stock opened at $31.91 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.89 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 2.17 and a current ratio of 3.06. Janus Henderson Group plc has a one year low of $29.27 and a one year high of $48.55. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $36.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $41.27.

Janus Henderson Group (NYSE:JHG – Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $697.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $701.39 million. Janus Henderson Group had a net margin of 22.29% and a return on equity of 15.75%. Janus Henderson Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.04 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Janus Henderson Group plc will post 3.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 14th were paid a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 11th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.76%. Janus Henderson Group’s payout ratio is currently 42.34%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on JHG shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Janus Henderson Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 21st. Macquarie cut shares of Janus Henderson Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Janus Henderson Group from $36.00 to $33.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Janus Henderson Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.13.

In other Janus Henderson Group news, Director Edward P. Garden bought 691,306 shares of Janus Henderson Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $30.02 per share, for a total transaction of $20,753,006.12. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Edward P. Garden bought 500,434 shares of Janus Henderson Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $31.91 per share, for a total transaction of $15,968,848.94. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 64,769 shares of company stock valued at $2,340,086 over the last ninety days. 2.08% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Janus Henderson Group Plc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of asset management services. It offers investment solutions including equities, quantitative equities, fixed income, multi-asset and alternative asset class strategies. The company was founded on Jan 23, 1998 is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

