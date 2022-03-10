Janus Henderson Group PLC Trims Stock Holdings in Bilibili Inc. (NASDAQ:BILI)

Janus Henderson Group PLC trimmed its holdings in Bilibili Inc. (NASDAQ:BILI – Get Rating) by 24.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,268 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,370 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC’s holdings in Bilibili were worth $878,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BILI. Tiger Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in Bilibili in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $225,000. qPULA Trading Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Bilibili during the 3rd quarter valued at $239,000. Hancock Whitney Corp purchased a new position in shares of Bilibili during the 3rd quarter valued at $249,000. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in shares of Bilibili by 9.1% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 5,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $357,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dymon Asia Capital Singapore PTE. LTD. grew its position in shares of Bilibili by 109.2% during the 3rd quarter. Dymon Asia Capital Singapore PTE. LTD. now owns 6,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $397,000 after purchasing an additional 71,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:BILI opened at $25.24 on Thursday. Bilibili Inc. has a 52-week low of $21.79 and a 52-week high of $129.24. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $35.00 and a 200 day moving average of $57.92. The company has a current ratio of 3.02, a quick ratio of 2.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.

Bilibili (NASDAQ:BILI – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported ($4.22) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.64) by ($3.58). The business had revenue of $5.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.75 billion. Bilibili had a negative return on equity of 28.68% and a negative net margin of 35.05%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 50.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.36) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Bilibili Inc. will post -3.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Bilibili from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Bilibili from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $45.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered shares of Bilibili from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $45.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Bilibili from $120.00 to $61.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Bilibili from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $105.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Friday, February 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $78.63.

Bilibili, Inc is a holding company, which represents the iconic brand of online entertainment for young generations in China. It offers a wide array of content serving young generations’ diverse interests. The firm enables broad video-based content consumption scenarios centered around professional user generated videos, or professional user generated videos (PUGV), supplemented with live broadcasting, occupationally generated videos, or occupationally generated videos (OGV), and more.

