JD.com (NASDAQ:JD) Price Target Cut to $85.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

JD.com (NASDAQ:JD – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by Morgan Stanley from $98.00 to $85.00 in a report released on Monday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the information services provider’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on JD. Atlantic Securities assumed coverage on shares of JD.com in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. They set an overweight rating and a $100.00 price objective on the stock. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of JD.com from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of JD.com from $110.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Benchmark boosted their price objective on shares of JD.com from $102.00 to $117.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of JD.com from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $97.93.

Get JD.com alerts:

JD stock opened at $62.40 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. JD.com has a twelve month low of $56.41 and a twelve month high of $94.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $83.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.69. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $71.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $76.06.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Saban Cheryl purchased a new stake in JD.com in the third quarter worth about $29,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC purchased a new stake in shares of JD.com during the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of JD.com during the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of JD.com during the fourth quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, First Command Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of JD.com during the fourth quarter valued at about $46,000. 72.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

JD.com Company Profile (Get Rating)

JD.com, Inc is a technology driven E-commerce company. It engages in the sale of electronics products and general merchandise products, including audio, video products, and books. The company operates through the JD Retail and New Businesses segments. The JD Retail segment offers online retail, online marketplace, and marketing services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for JD.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JD.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.