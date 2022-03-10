Jefferies Financial Group Comments on Aurora Cannabis Inc.’s Q3 2022 Earnings (TSE:ACB)

Aurora Cannabis Inc. (TSE:ACB – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group reduced their Q3 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Aurora Cannabis in a report released on Monday, March 7th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst O. Bennett now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.26) for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of ($0.23). Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Aurora Cannabis’ Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.23) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($1.12) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($0.33) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($0.08) EPS and FY2026 earnings at $0.08 EPS.
Aurora Cannabis (TSE:ACB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported C($0.53) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C($0.21) by C($0.32). The firm had revenue of C$68.42 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$57.65 million.
Shares of ACB traded down C$0.24 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching C$4.16. 598,606 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,691,788. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$5.69 and its 200-day moving average price is C$7.55. The stock has a market capitalization of C$893.46 million and a P/E ratio of -2.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.20, a quick ratio of 3.13 and a current ratio of 4.92. Aurora Cannabis has a 12 month low of C$4.01 and a 12 month high of C$14.20.
In other Aurora Cannabis news, Senior Officer Andre Jerome sold 6,916 shares of Aurora Cannabis stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$5.31, for a total value of C$36,719.81. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 31,674 shares in the company, valued at C$168,169.94.
Aurora Cannabis Inc produces and distributes medical cannabis products worldwide. It is vertically integrated and horizontally diversified across various segments of the cannabis value chain, including facility engineering and design, cannabis breeding, genetics research, production, derivatives, high value-add product development, home cultivation, wholesale, and retail distribution.
