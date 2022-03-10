Jefferies Financial Group Comments on Janus Henderson Group plc’s Q1 2023 Earnings (NYSE:JHG)

Janus Henderson Group plc (NYSE:JHG – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q1 2023 earnings per share estimates for Janus Henderson Group in a research note issued on Monday, March 7th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst D. Fannon forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.86 per share for the quarter. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Janus Henderson Group’s Q2 2023 earnings at $0.91 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.95 EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at $1.04 EPS.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on JHG. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Janus Henderson Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Macquarie lowered Janus Henderson Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Janus Henderson Group from $36.00 to $33.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Janus Henderson Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.13.

JHG opened at $31.91 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $5.39 billion, a PE ratio of 8.89 and a beta of 1.45. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $36.74 and a 200-day moving average of $41.27. Janus Henderson Group has a 52-week low of $29.27 and a 52-week high of $48.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 2.17 and a current ratio of 3.06.

Janus Henderson Group (NYSE:JHG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $697.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $701.39 million. Janus Henderson Group had a return on equity of 15.75% and a net margin of 22.29%. Janus Henderson Group’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.04 earnings per share.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. OLD National Bancorp IN bought a new stake in shares of Janus Henderson Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,404,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Janus Henderson Group by 502.9% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 18,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $784,000 after purchasing an additional 15,826 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in Janus Henderson Group by 6.3% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 194,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,057,000 after buying an additional 11,608 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Janus Henderson Group by 28.4% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 31,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,290,000 after purchasing an additional 6,904 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Duality Advisers LP purchased a new stake in shares of Janus Henderson Group in the third quarter worth $2,694,000. Institutional investors own 76.75% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Richard M. Weil sold 63,569 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.12, for a total value of $2,296,112.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Edward P. Garden acquired 691,306 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $30.02 per share, with a total value of $20,753,006.12. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 64,769 shares of company stock valued at $2,340,086. Company insiders own 2.08% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 14th were given a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 11th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.76%. Janus Henderson Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.34%.

About Janus Henderson Group

Janus Henderson Group Plc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of asset management services. It offers investment solutions including equities, quantitative equities, fixed income, multi-asset and alternative asset class strategies. The company was founded on Jan 23, 1998 is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

