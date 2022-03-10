Jefferies Financial Group Comments on Olaplex Holdings Inc’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:OLPX)

Olaplex Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:OLPX – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group boosted their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Olaplex in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, March 8th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Wissink now anticipates that the company will earn $0.12 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.09. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Buy” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Olaplex’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.13 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.15 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.13 EPS and Q3 2023 earnings at $0.15 EPS.

Olaplex (NASDAQ:OLPX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 8th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10. The company had revenue of $166.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $157.06 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 78.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other brokerages have also commented on OLPX. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Olaplex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Olaplex from $37.00 to $28.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays upgraded shares of Olaplex from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $29.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Olaplex from $34.00 to $31.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Olaplex has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.31.

OLPX stock traded down $0.24 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $15.12. The company had a trading volume of 11,029 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,626,295. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $20.59. Olaplex has a 1 year low of $12.88 and a 1 year high of $30.41. The company has a quick ratio of 2.89, a current ratio of 3.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Olaplex by 116.9% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,343,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $388,687,000 after purchasing an additional 7,191,223 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Olaplex in the fourth quarter worth $225,203,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new stake in shares of Olaplex in the third quarter worth $109,020,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Olaplex in the third quarter worth $102,712,000. Finally, Viking Global Investors LP bought a new stake in shares of Olaplex in the third quarter worth $74,048,000. 89.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Olaplex Holdings Inc is a technology-driven beauty company. The brand’s products have an active, patent-protected ingredient which works on a molecular level to protect and repair hair from damage. The company’s products are sold through omni-channel platform serving the professional, specialty retail and direct-to-consumer channels.

