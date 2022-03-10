Jefferies Financial Group Comments on PPG Industries, Inc.’s Q2 2022 Earnings (NYSE:PPG)

PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q2 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for PPG Industries in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, March 8th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst L. Alexander forecasts that the specialty chemicals company will earn $1.50 per share for the quarter. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Hold” rating and a $130.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for PPG Industries’ Q4 2022 earnings at $2.35 EPS.

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $4.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.05 billion. PPG Industries had a return on equity of 25.70% and a net margin of 8.56%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.59 EPS.

PPG has been the topic of a number of other reports. StockNews.com upgraded PPG Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 4th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on PPG Industries from $174.00 to $169.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on PPG Industries from $185.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of PPG Industries in a report on Monday, January 24th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on PPG Industries from $199.00 to $181.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 24th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $176.45.

NYSE:PPG traded down $1.32 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $120.71. 15,309 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,734,499. PPG Industries has a 52-week low of $111.32 and a 52-week high of $182.97. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $152.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $156.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The company has a market cap of $28.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.23.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its stake in PPG Industries by 135.6% during the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 25,000 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 14,390 shares in the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in PPG Industries during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in PPG Industries by 311.1% during the 3rd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 222 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the period. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC increased its position in PPG Industries by 83.0% during the 4th quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC now owns 183 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the period. Finally, Vectors Research Management LLC bought a new position in shares of PPG Industries during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. 78.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 18th will be given a $0.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 17th. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.96%. PPG Industries’s payout ratio is presently 39.27%.

PPG Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of coatings, specialty materials, and glass products. It operates through the Performance Coatings and Industrial Coatings segments. The Performance Coatings segment consists of the refinish, aerospace, protective and marine, and architectural coatings businesses.

