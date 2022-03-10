Jefferies Financial Group Upgrades Tyra Biosciences (NASDAQ:TYRA) to Buy

Tyra Biosciences (NASDAQ:TYRA – Get Rating) was upgraded by stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $27.00 price target on the stock, down from their prior price target of $31.00. Jefferies Financial Group’s target price indicates a potential upside of 123.33% from the stock’s previous close. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Tyra Biosciences’ Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.20) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.30) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.27) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.29) EPS and FY2026 earnings at ($2.56) EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Tyra Biosciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th.

Shares of TYRA opened at $12.09 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $12.13. Tyra Biosciences has a 52 week low of $10.10 and a 52 week high of $31.36.

Tyra Biosciences (NASDAQ:TYRA – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.03). On average, equities research analysts predict that Tyra Biosciences will post -1.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Boxer Capital, Llc purchased 125,000 shares of Tyra Biosciences stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 17th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $13.12 per share, for a total transaction of $1,640,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in Tyra Biosciences by 619.3% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 2,725 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio bought a new position in Tyra Biosciences during the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in Tyra Biosciences by 546.9% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 4,840 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System bought a new position in Tyra Biosciences during the fourth quarter worth about $94,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN bought a new position in Tyra Biosciences during the fourth quarter worth about $99,000.

Tyra Biosciences Inc is a precision oncology company. It focused on developing purpose-built therapies to overcome tumor resistance and improve outcomes for patients with cancer. The company’s lead product candidate includes TYRA-300. Tyra Biosciences Inc is based in CARLSBAD, Calif.

