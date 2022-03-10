Jerash Holdings (US) (NASDAQ:JRSH) Cut to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Jerash Holdings (US) (NASDAQ:JRSH – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. They presently have a $7.75 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target points to a potential upside of 10.40% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Jerash Holdings, Inc. manufactures and exports custom, ready-made sport and outerwear for brands. The company’s product for brands consists of VF Corporation, Costco Wholesale, PVH Corporation, Walmart, Sears, Hanes, Columbia and Land’s End. Jerash Holdings, Inc. is based in New York, United States. “

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Lake Street Capital raised their price objective on shares of Jerash Holdings (US) from $9.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Aegis reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Jerash Holdings (US) in a research report on Monday, November 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.44.

JRSH stock opened at $7.02 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $86.58 million, a P/E ratio of 9.36 and a beta of 0.67. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.01. Jerash Holdings has a 52 week low of $5.75 and a 52 week high of $9.20.

Jerash Holdings (US) (NASDAQ:JRSH – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.03. Jerash Holdings (US) had a net margin of 6.41% and a return on equity of 14.13%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.01 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Jerash Holdings will post 0.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Jerash Holdings (US) by 76.6% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 151,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $979,000 after acquiring an additional 65,600 shares during the period. CVI Holdings LLC bought a new position in Jerash Holdings (US) during the third quarter worth $308,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Jerash Holdings (US) during the fourth quarter worth $200,000. Manatuck Hill Partners LLC bought a new position in Jerash Holdings (US) during the third quarter worth $202,000. Finally, MYDA Advisors LLC bought a new position in Jerash Holdings (US) during the third quarter worth $202,000. 53.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Jerash Holdings (US), Inc operates as a holding company. It engages in manufacturing customized ready-made outerwear from knitted fabric and exporting produced apparel for retailers such as Walmart, Costco, Sears, Hanes, Columbia, Land’s End, VF Corp., and Philip-Van Heusen. The firm offers trousers and urban styling outerwear and different types of natural and synthetic materials.

