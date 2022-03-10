JGP Wealth Management LLC Boosts Holdings in Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY)

JGP Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY – Get Rating) by 21.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,823 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 669 shares during the period. JGP Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Etsy were worth $720,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Pinebridge Investments L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Etsy by 19.4% during the 3rd quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 23,026 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $4,788,000 after acquiring an additional 3,746 shares in the last quarter. LGT Capital Partners LTD. raised its holdings in Etsy by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. LGT Capital Partners LTD. now owns 291,016 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $63,715,000 after buying an additional 4,193 shares during the period. Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new stake in Etsy during the 3rd quarter valued at $22,554,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. raised its holdings in Etsy by 62.1% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 289,614 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $59,615,000 after buying an additional 110,996 shares during the period. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its holdings in Etsy by 36.5% during the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 55,378 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $11,516,000 after buying an additional 14,797 shares during the period. 89.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Etsy alerts:

In other Etsy news, CMO Ryan M. Scott sold 4,921 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.94, for a total value of $1,052,798.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Josh Silverman sold 32,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $224.85, for a total value of $7,307,625.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 136,218 shares of company stock valued at $25,031,654. 3.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research firms recently weighed in on ETSY. UBS Group upgraded Etsy from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $215.00 to $180.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on Etsy from $325.00 to $280.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on Etsy from $230.00 to $200.00 in a report on Friday, February 25th. Guggenheim dropped their price target on Etsy from $330.00 to $285.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price target on Etsy from $274.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Etsy currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $225.47.

Shares of NASDAQ ETSY traded down $6.08 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $138.64. 16,271 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,398,168. The company has a quick ratio of 2.18, a current ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.80. The stock has a market cap of $17.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.72. Etsy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $109.38 and a 1 year high of $307.75. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $155.55 and a 200 day moving average of $206.45.

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The specialty retailer reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.35. Etsy had a return on equity of 83.06% and a net margin of 21.19%. The firm had revenue of $717.14 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $685.45 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.08 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Etsy, Inc. will post 3.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Etsy Profile (Get Rating)

Etsy, Inc engages in the operation of online marketplace. It offers handmade products such as shoes, clothing, bags, and accessories. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, United Kingdom, and Other International. The company was founded by Haim Schoppik, Robert Kalin, Jared Tarbell, and Christopher Maguires in 2005 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ETSY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Etsy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Etsy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.