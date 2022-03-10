JGP Wealth Management LLC Has $309,000 Stock Holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

JGP Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Get Rating) by 9.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,420 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. JGP Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $309,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. MESIROW FINANCIAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Equity & Fixed Income purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the third quarter valued at $31,000. Sage Private Wealth Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 64.1% during the third quarter. Sage Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 151 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the third quarter valued at $34,000. Gs Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the third quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 340.9% during the fourth quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 194 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA IWM traded down $1.54 on Thursday, reaching $198.74. The stock had a trading volume of 812,117 shares, compared to its average volume of 33,344,300. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $204.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $218.10. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 1 year low of $187.92 and a 1 year high of $244.46.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

