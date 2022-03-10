JGP Wealth Management LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Uranium Energy Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:UEC)

JGP Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Uranium Energy Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:UEC – Get Rating) by 200.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 30,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares during the quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Uranium Energy were worth $116,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its holdings in Uranium Energy by 7.7% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 8,521,044 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $28,545,000 after purchasing an additional 611,156 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Uranium Energy during the 3rd quarter worth $229,000. New Harbor Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Uranium Energy during the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. American International Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Uranium Energy by 6.2% in the third quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 126,317 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $385,000 after buying an additional 7,386 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Uranium Energy by 28.9% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 672,654 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,052,000 after buying an additional 150,846 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 38.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:UEC traded up $0.17 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $5.25. The company had a trading volume of 346,521 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,490,348. The company has a market cap of $1.40 billion, a P/E ratio of -84.67 and a beta of 2.06. Uranium Energy Corp. has a 1-year low of $1.89 and a 1-year high of $5.79.

Uranium Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:UEC – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 14th. The basic materials company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01). Research analysts anticipate that Uranium Energy Corp. will post -0.05 EPS for the current year.

UEC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 target price on shares of Uranium Energy in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Uranium Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 24th.

Uranium Energy Corp. engages in the provision of uranium mining and related activities. It includes the exploration, pre-extraction, extraction, and processing of uranium concentrates. It operates through the following geographical segments: United State, Canada, and Paraguay. The company was founded by Alan P.

