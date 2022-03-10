JGP Wealth Management LLC Raises Holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

JGP Wealth Management LLC grew its position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Get Rating) by 37.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,384 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 378 shares during the quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF were worth $386,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Legacy Wealth Planning LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Legacy Wealth Planning LLC now owns 1,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $289,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the period. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 15.4% in the 3rd quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 278 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the period. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $672,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the period. Cadence Bank NA raised its position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Cadence Bank NA now owns 11,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,995,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Greenwich Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $496,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF alerts:

Shares of IJH traded down $1.81 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $257.49. The company had a trading volume of 26,918 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,864,368. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF has a one year low of $247.37 and a one year high of $292.05. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $266.90.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.