John Valliant Sells 3,100 Shares of Fusion Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:FUSN) Stock

Fusion Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:FUSN – Get Rating) CEO John Valliant sold 3,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.99, for a total transaction of $21,669.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

John Valliant also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, March 4th, John Valliant sold 8,400 shares of Fusion Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.32, for a total transaction of $61,488.00.

On Monday, February 28th, John Valliant sold 3,100 shares of Fusion Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.40, for a total transaction of $22,940.00.

On Thursday, February 24th, John Valliant sold 2,500 shares of Fusion Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.41, for a total transaction of $18,525.00.

On Tuesday, February 22nd, John Valliant sold 4,100 shares of Fusion Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.85, for a total transaction of $32,185.00.

On Thursday, February 17th, John Valliant sold 1,700 shares of Fusion Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.98, for a total transaction of $13,566.00.

On Tuesday, February 15th, John Valliant sold 12,600 shares of Fusion Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.33, for a total transaction of $104,958.00.

FUSN stock opened at $7.01 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $7.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.06. Fusion Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a one year low of $4.09 and a one year high of $12.47.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on FUSN. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $17.00 target price on shares of Fusion Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, November 25th. Brookline Capital Management reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Fusion Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Fusion Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Fusion Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.00.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Fusion Pharmaceuticals by 10.6% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 20,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,000 after acquiring an additional 1,928 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Fusion Pharmaceuticals by 8.9% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 25,136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $199,000 after acquiring an additional 2,047 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Fusion Pharmaceuticals by 8.0% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 82,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $651,000 after acquiring an additional 6,074 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Fusion Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at about $213,000. Finally, Woodline Partners LP raised its holdings in shares of Fusion Pharmaceuticals by 24.1% in the second quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 154,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,249,000 after buying an additional 30,003 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.53% of the company’s stock.

Fusion Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Fusion Pharmaceuticals Inc, a clinical-stage oncology company, focuses on developing radiopharmaceuticals as precision medicines. The company has developed Targeted Alpha Therapies platform together with its proprietary Fast-Clear linker technology to enable us to connect alpha particle emitting isotopes to antibodies and other targeting molecules in order to selectively deliver the alpha particle payloads to tumors.

