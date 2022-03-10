JPMorgan American Investment Trust (LON:JAM) Stock Passes Below 50 Day Moving Average of $730.01

JPMorgan American Investment Trust plc (LON:JAM – Get Rating) crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 730.01 ($9.57) and traded as low as GBX 672 ($8.81). JPMorgan American Investment Trust shares last traded at GBX 693 ($9.08), with a volume of 516,031 shares.
The company has a market cap of £1.34 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.71. The company’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 727.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 718.07. The company has a quick ratio of 18.49, a current ratio of 18.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.23.
JPMorgan American Investment Trust Company Profile (LON:JAM)
