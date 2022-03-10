JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts Give Enel (BIT:ENEL) a €9.20 Price Target

Enel (BIT:ENEL – Get Rating) has been given a €9.20 ($10.00) price objective by JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on ENEL. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €8.50 ($9.24) price target on shares of Enel in a report on Thursday, November 25th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €9.20 ($10.00) price objective on shares of Enel in a report on Friday, December 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €10.85 ($11.79) price objective on shares of Enel in a report on Friday, February 4th. UBS Group set a €9.50 ($10.33) price target on shares of Enel in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €8.30 ($9.02) price target on shares of Enel in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of €9.03 ($9.81).

Enel has a twelve month low of €4.16 ($4.52) and a twelve month high of €5.59 ($6.08).

Enel SpA, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the electricity and gas sectors worldwide. The company generates, transmits, distributes, purchases, transports, and sells electricity; transports and markets natural gas; supplies LNG; and designs, develops, constructs, operates, manages, and maintains generation plants and transmission grids.

