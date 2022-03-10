JPMorgan Chase & Co. Raises Gold Fields (NYSE:GFI) Price Target to $15.50

Gold Fields (NYSE:GFI – Get Rating) had its price objective raised by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $13.80 to $15.50 in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on GFI. Investec raised Gold Fields from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut Gold Fields from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. StockNews.com raised Gold Fields from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut Gold Fields from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a research report on Monday, January 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Gold Fields presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $14.83.

Get Gold Fields alerts:

Shares of NYSE GFI opened at $16.35 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.34. Gold Fields has a 52-week low of $7.75 and a 52-week high of $17.20.

The business also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 11th will be given a $0.1738 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 10th. This represents a dividend yield of 2%. This is a boost from Gold Fields’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.14.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lifted its position in shares of Gold Fields by 39.7% in the third quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 43,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $349,000 after buying an additional 12,234 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Gold Fields by 1,856.9% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,811,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,020,000 after buying an additional 2,667,609 shares during the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Gold Fields by 9.1% in the third quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 48,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $392,000 after buying an additional 4,025 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its stake in shares of Gold Fields by 59.4% in the third quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 5,422,681 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,032,000 after purchasing an additional 2,020,562 shares during the period. Finally, NFJ Investment Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Gold Fields by 11.2% in the third quarter. NFJ Investment Group LLC now owns 1,653,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,423,000 after purchasing an additional 167,008 shares during the period. 26.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Gold Fields (Get Rating)

Gold Fields Ltd. is a gold mining company, which engages in the production of gold and operation of mines. Its operating mines are located in Australia, Ghana, Peru, and South Africa. The company was founded on May 03, 1968 and is headquartered in Johannesburg, South Africa.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Gold Fields Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gold Fields and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.