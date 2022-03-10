JPMorgan Chase & Co. Reiterates “Overweight” Rating for Ashtead Group (LON:AHT)

Ashtead Group (LON:AHT – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reiterated by research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, MarketBeat.com reports. They presently have a GBX 6,500 ($85.17) price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 35.61% from the company’s current price.

AHT has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Peel Hunt restated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 5,800 ($76.00) target price on shares of Ashtead Group in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Barclays lowered their price objective on Ashtead Group from GBX 6,650 ($87.13) to GBX 5,940 ($77.83) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Ashtead Group from GBX 5,850 ($76.65) to GBX 5,230 ($68.53) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Liberum Capital reissued a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 5,050 ($66.17) price target on shares of Ashtead Group in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Ashtead Group in a research report on Wednesday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 5,635.56 ($73.84).

Ashtead Group stock opened at GBX 4,793 ($62.80) on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 5,213.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 5,680.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 135.60, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.19. Ashtead Group has a 52-week low of GBX 4,158 ($54.48) and a 52-week high of GBX 6,572 ($86.11). The firm has a market cap of £21.32 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.27.

Ashtead Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the construction, industrial, and general equipment rental business in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It offers range of products and services, such as general tools, air compressors and accessories, compaction and earth moving, climate control services, power and HVAC, pump solutions, remediation and restoration, flooring solutions, and lighting and grip.

