JPMorgan Chase & Co. Trims Emera (TSE:EMA) Target Price to C$60.00

Emera (TSE:EMA – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by stock analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. to C$60.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage presently has a “sell” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target suggests a potential downside of 0.79% from the company’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on EMA. CIBC boosted their price target on shares of Emera from C$60.00 to C$64.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. TD Securities boosted their price target on shares of Emera from C$64.00 to C$66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. CSFB boosted their price target on shares of Emera from C$60.00 to C$63.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Emera from C$62.00 to C$66.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Emera to C$63.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Emera currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$62.85.

Get Emera alerts:

Shares of EMA stock opened at C$60.48 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of C$15.80 billion and a P/E ratio of 30.55. Emera has a 52 week low of C$52.05 and a 52 week high of C$63.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 162.19. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$60.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$59.53.

Emera Incorporated, an energy and services company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity to various customers. The company operates through Florida Electric Utility, Canadian Electric Utilities, Other Electric Utilities, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Other segments.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Emera Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Emera and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.