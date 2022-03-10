Jupai (NYSE:JP) Stock Passes Below 50-Day Moving Average of $0.81

Jupai Holdings Limited (NYSE:JP – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.81 and traded as low as $0.52. Jupai shares last traded at $0.53, with a volume of 9,146 shares traded.

The company has a market capitalization of $17.89 million, a PE ratio of -4.42 and a beta of 1.56. The business’s 50-day moving average is $0.79 and its 200-day moving average is $1.01.

Get Jupai alerts:

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of JP. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Jupai by 8.4% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 322,825 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $562,000 after acquiring an additional 25,100 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Jupai during the 3rd quarter valued at about $44,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC bought a new stake in Jupai during the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Jupai during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. 12.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Jupai Holdings Ltd. engages in the provision of wealth and asset management services. It focuses on distributing wealth management products and providing advisory services to high-net-worth individuals. The company was founded in July 2010 and is headquartered in Shanghai, China.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Jupai Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jupai and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.