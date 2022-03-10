Jupai (NYSE:JP) Stock Passes Below 50-Day Moving Average of $0.81

Jupai Holdings Limited (NYSE:JP – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.81 and traded as low as $0.52. Jupai shares last traded at $0.53, with a volume of 9,146 shares traded.

The company has a market capitalization of $17.89 million, a PE ratio of -4.42 and a beta of 1.56. The business’s 50-day moving average is $0.79 and its 200-day moving average is $1.01.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of JP. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Jupai by 8.4% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 322,825 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $562,000 after acquiring an additional 25,100 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Jupai during the 3rd quarter valued at about $44,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC bought a new stake in Jupai during the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Jupai during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. 12.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Jupai (NYSE:JP)

Jupai Holdings Ltd. engages in the provision of wealth and asset management services. It focuses on distributing wealth management products and providing advisory services to high-net-worth individuals. The company was founded in July 2010 and is headquartered in Shanghai, China.

