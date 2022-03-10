Kadant Inc. (NYSE:KAI) Expected to Announce Earnings of $2.08 Per Share

Brokerages predict that Kadant Inc. (NYSE:KAI – Get Rating) will announce earnings of $2.08 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Kadant’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $2.04 and the highest is $2.15. Kadant reported earnings of $1.43 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 45.5%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Kadant will report full-year earnings of $8.77 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.64 to $9.00. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $9.60 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.90 to $10.25. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Kadant.

Kadant (NYSE:KAI – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The industrial products company reported $2.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.99 by $0.32. Kadant had a return on equity of 16.81% and a net margin of 10.69%. The firm had revenue of $218.52 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $215.09 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.54 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 29.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Kadant from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd.

Kadant stock traded down $2.29 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $199.93. The company had a trading volume of 27,424 shares, compared to its average volume of 42,556. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $207.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $215.51. The company has a market cap of $2.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.73, a P/E/G ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 1.30. Kadant has a fifty-two week low of $163.17 and a fifty-two week high of $240.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

In other news, Director Thomas C. Leonard sold 252 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.72, for a total value of $57,133.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Thomas C. Leonard sold 757 shares of Kadant stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.89, for a total value of $163,428.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 2,573 shares of company stock worth $563,579 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in shares of Kadant by 61.0% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 124 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Kadant by 39.3% during the third quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 227 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG grew its holdings in Kadant by 0.7% in the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 14,398 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,525,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the period. Horan Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Kadant in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Finally, USA Financial Portformulas Corp bought a new stake in Kadant in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. 97.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Kadant (Get Rating)

Kadant, Inc is a global supplier of critical components and engineered systems used in process industries worldwide. The company’s products, technologies, and services play an integral role in enhancing process efficiency, optimizing energy utilization, and maximizing productivity in resource-intensive industries.

