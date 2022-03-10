Kalmar Price Tops $1.66 on Major Exchanges (KALM)

Kalmar (CURRENCY:KALM) traded 0.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on March 10th. One Kalmar coin can now be purchased for $1.66 or 0.00004217 BTC on popular exchanges. Kalmar has a total market capitalization of $7.03 million and approximately $42,574.00 worth of Kalmar was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Kalmar has traded 5% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002540 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00001878 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $17.06 or 0.00043307 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0597 or 0.00000152 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,595.05 or 0.06588366 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $39,427.44 or 1.00099214 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $16.56 or 0.00042055 BTC.

About Kalmar

Kalmar’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,232,286 coins. Kalmar’s official Twitter account is @kalmar_io

Kalmar Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kalmar directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Kalmar should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Kalmar using one of the exchanges listed above.

