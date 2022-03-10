Kaltura Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NASDAQ:KLTR)

Kaltura Inc (NASDAQ:KLTR – Get Rating) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Tuesday. Stock traders acquired 2,913 put options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 2,433% compared to the average daily volume of 115 put options.

KLTR opened at $2.17 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $3.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Kaltura has a 12-month low of $1.73 and a 12-month high of $14.00.

Get Kaltura alerts:

Kaltura (NASDAQ:KLTR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.02. On average, equities analysts predict that Kaltura will post -0.38 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in Kaltura in the third quarter worth $47,000. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in Kaltura by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 156,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $528,000 after purchasing an additional 4,879 shares in the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. bought a new position in Kaltura in the third quarter worth $60,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its holdings in Kaltura by 393.6% in the fourth quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 8,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 7,066 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System bought a new position in Kaltura in the third quarter worth $97,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on KLTR. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Kaltura from $5.50 to $2.50 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Bank of America lowered Kaltura from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $12.00 to $3.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on Kaltura from $7.00 to $3.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on Kaltura from $10.00 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on Kaltura from $15.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.88.

About Kaltura (Get Rating)

Kaltura Inc video experience cloud offers live, real-time and on-demand video products for enterprises of all industries, as well as specialized industry solutions, currently for educational institutions and for media and telecom companies. Kaltura Inc is based in NEW YORK.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Kaltura Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kaltura and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.