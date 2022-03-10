Karuna Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KRTX) Price Target Increased to $183.00 by Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group

Karuna Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KRTX – Get Rating) had its target price raised by stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from $180.00 to $183.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 70.14% from the stock’s previous close. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Karuna Therapeutics’ Q2 2022 earnings at ($1.64) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($1.53) EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at ($1.55) EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of Karuna Therapeutics from $148.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Wedbush boosted their target price on shares of Karuna Therapeutics from $167.00 to $176.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Karuna Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of Karuna Therapeutics from $182.00 to $178.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $165.83.

Shares of Karuna Therapeutics stock opened at $107.56 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $3.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.82 and a beta of 1.98. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $112.69. Karuna Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $93.77 and a 52-week high of $161.98.

Karuna Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KRTX – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.94) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.52) by $0.58. The business had revenue of $36.96 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.38 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.89) EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Karuna Therapeutics will post -7.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Stephen K. Brannan sold 7,728 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.79, for a total value of $1,010,745.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Atul Pande sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.44, for a total value of $326,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 30,684 shares of company stock worth $3,570,854. 15.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. KRS Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Karuna Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Karuna Therapeutics by 364.1% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 335 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new stake in Karuna Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $72,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC bought a new stake in Karuna Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $76,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in Karuna Therapeutics by 137.9% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 740 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 429 shares in the last quarter. 93.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Karuna Therapeutics, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in business of research and development of therapies utilizing muscarinic cholinergic receptors to treat psychosis and cognitive impairment in numerous central nervous system disorders. The company was founded by Andrew Miller, Eric Elenko, and Peter Jeffrey Conn in July 2009 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

