Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:KPTI) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.67 Per Share

Analysts expect Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:KPTI – Get Rating) to report ($0.67) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for Karyopharm Therapeutics’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.59) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.77). Karyopharm Therapeutics posted earnings of ($0.77) per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 13%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Karyopharm Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($2.23) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.49) to ($1.96). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of ($1.51) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.14) to ($0.58). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Karyopharm Therapeutics.

Karyopharm Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KPTI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $0.86. Karyopharm Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 7,204.16% and a negative net margin of 59.14%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.59) EPS.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on KPTI. Morgan Stanley cut Karyopharm Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $27.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Friday, November 19th. SVB Leerink dropped their price target on Karyopharm Therapeutics from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Karyopharm Therapeutics from $12.00 to $8.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. StockNews.com raised Karyopharm Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, February 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Karyopharm Therapeutics from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $8.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.50.

In related news, CFO Michael Mason sold 3,947 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.86, for a total value of $38,917.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael Kauffman sold 6,764 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.86, for a total value of $66,693.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 19,122 shares of company stock valued at $188,543. 10.24% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of KPTI. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Karyopharm Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $109,000. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in Karyopharm Therapeutics by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 785,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,105,000 after purchasing an additional 40,246 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Karyopharm Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $191,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Karyopharm Therapeutics by 22.2% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,135,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,723,000 after purchasing an additional 206,355 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Karyopharm Therapeutics by 9.1% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,816,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,027,000 after purchasing an additional 484,269 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KPTI opened at $6.58 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $8.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $497.10 million, a P/E ratio of -3.85 and a beta of -0.28. Karyopharm Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $4.42 and a 1-year high of $14.73.

Karyopharm Therapeutics, Inc is a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company pioneering novel cancer therapies and dedicated to the discovery, development, and commercialization of first-in-class drugs directed against nuclear export for the treatment of cancer and other diseases. Its Selective Inhibitor of Nuclear Export (SINE) compounds function by binding with and inhibiting the nuclear export protein XPO1 (or CRM1).

