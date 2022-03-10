Keros Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KROS) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Keros Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KROS – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.92) by $0.62, MarketWatch Earnings reports.

NASDAQ:KROS traded down $0.92 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $53.04. 2,032 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 95,907. The company has a market capitalization of $1.24 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.91 and a beta of 1.26. Keros Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $28.50 and a 1-year high of $71.74. The business has a 50 day moving average of $51.09 and a 200 day moving average of $46.97.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Keros Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $76.25.

In related news, Director Julius Knowles sold 4,034 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.25, for a total transaction of $234,980.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, insider Jennifer Lachey sold 1,915 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.55, for a total value of $96,803.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 38,189 shares of company stock worth $2,174,356 in the last three months. 36.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KROS. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Keros Therapeutics by 22.6% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in Keros Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at about $197,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC bought a new position in Keros Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at about $233,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in Keros Therapeutics by 227,700.0% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 6,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $400,000 after purchasing an additional 6,831 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in Keros Therapeutics by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 11,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $652,000 after purchasing an additional 369 shares during the last quarter. 64.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Keros Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel treatments for patients suffering from hematological and musculoskeletal disorders with high unmet medical need. The company's lead protein therapeutic product candidate is KER-050, which is being developed for the treatment of low blood cell counts, or cytopenias, including anemia and thrombocytopenia in patients with myelodysplastic syndromes, or MDS, and in patients with myelofibrosis.

