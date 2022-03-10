Kilroy Realty Co. (NYSE:KRC) Stock Holdings Lowered by BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lowered its position in shares of Kilroy Realty Co. (NYSE:KRC – Get Rating) by 83.2% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 24,855 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 123,031 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in Kilroy Realty were worth $1,646,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its position in shares of Kilroy Realty by 1.6% during the third quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 10,375 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $687,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp grew its position in shares of Kilroy Realty by 3.2% during the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 8,445 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $559,000 after acquiring an additional 263 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in Kilroy Realty by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,809 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $318,000 after buying an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its position in Kilroy Realty by 8.7% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 4,704 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $311,000 after buying an additional 378 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gitterman Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Kilroy Realty by 10.0% in the 3rd quarter. Gitterman Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,230 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $280,000 after buying an additional 386 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.47% of the company’s stock.

KRC stock opened at $73.01 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.17, a current ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. Kilroy Realty Co. has a one year low of $60.37 and a one year high of $74.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.62, a PEG ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.74. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $68.46.

Kilroy Realty (NYSE:KRC – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by ($0.46). Kilroy Realty had a net margin of 65.77% and a return on equity of 11.03%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.95 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Kilroy Realty Co. will post 4.47 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be given a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.85%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. Kilroy Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.81%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on KRC shares. Mizuho upgraded shares of Kilroy Realty from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $71.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Kilroy Realty from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $82.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kilroy Realty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Kilroy Realty from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $75.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Friday, November 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $80.00.

Kilroy Realty Corp. operates as a self-administered real estate investment trust, which engages in the development, acquisition, and management of office and mixed-use real estate assets. It owns, develops, acquires and manages real estate assets, consisting primarily of Class A properties in the coastal regions of Los Angeles, Orange County, San Diego County, the San Francisco Bay Area, and Greater Seattle.

