Kinross Gold (NYSE:KGC) PT Raised to $6.00 at Jefferies Financial Group

Kinross Gold (NYSE:KGC – Get Rating) (TSE:K) had its price target boosted by equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group from $5.50 to $6.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “hold” rating on the mining company’s stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 6.95% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on the stock. TD Securities decreased their price target on shares of Kinross Gold from $8.50 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Kinross Gold from $7.00 to $6.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Kinross Gold in a research report on Friday, January 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $11.50 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kinross Gold from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $7.25 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on shares of Kinross Gold from C$10.50 to C$9.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Kinross Gold currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $8.68.

Kinross Gold stock opened at $5.61 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.26 billion, a PE ratio of 33.00 and a beta of 0.94. The company’s 50-day moving average is $5.56 and its 200-day moving average is $5.79. Kinross Gold has a fifty-two week low of $4.90 and a fifty-two week high of $8.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 2.63 and a quick ratio of 1.08.

Kinross Gold (NYSE:KGC – Get Rating ) (TSE:K) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The mining company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.02. Kinross Gold had a net margin of 5.93% and a return on equity of 8.00%. The business had revenue of $879.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $927.06 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.27 EPS. Kinross Gold’s quarterly revenue was down 26.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Kinross Gold will post 0.63 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Kinross Gold by 4,360.5% during the third quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 7,672 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 7,500 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Kinross Gold by 84.2% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 7,875 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 3,600 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its stake in shares of Kinross Gold by 28.6% in the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 9,000 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new position in shares of Kinross Gold during the fourth quarter valued at about $57,000. Finally, TownSquare Capital LLC bought a new stake in Kinross Gold in the third quarter worth about $58,000. Institutional investors own 57.21% of the company’s stock.

Kinross Gold Corp. operates as an exploration company. It engages in the production, acquisition, exploration and development of gold bearing properties in Canada, United States, the Russian Federation, Brazil, Ecuador, Chile, Ghana and Mauritania. The products are gold and silver produced in the form of dore.

