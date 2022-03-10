Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX) Shares Bought by Louisiana State Employees Retirement System

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 42,700 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Knight-Swift Transportation were worth $2,602,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its stake in Knight-Swift Transportation by 39.0% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 29,080 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,322,000 after purchasing an additional 8,152 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 8.6% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 9,347 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $425,000 after buying an additional 737 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 813.3% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 372,178 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $16,918,000 after buying an additional 331,425 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc raised its position in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 24.9% during the 2nd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 185,108 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $8,415,000 after buying an additional 36,870 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 150.2% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 280,905 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $12,770,000 after buying an additional 168,625 shares in the last quarter. 85.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

KNX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Susquehanna upgraded shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $62.00 to $69.00 in a research report on Friday, March 4th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 28th. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $77.00 to $84.00 in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $63.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 13th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares raised shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $62.00 to $69.00 in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.84.

NYSE:KNX opened at $51.96 on Thursday. Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $43.53 and a one year high of $62.29. The stock has a market cap of $8.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.70, a PEG ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $55.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $55.41.

Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The transportation company reported $1.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.18. Knight-Swift Transportation had a net margin of 12.39% and a return on equity of 12.66%. The company had revenue of $1.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.73 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.94 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 42.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. will post 5.24 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 4th will be issued a $0.12 dividend. This is a positive change from Knight-Swift Transportation’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 3rd. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.92%. Knight-Swift Transportation’s dividend payout ratio is presently 10.81%.

In other Knight-Swift Transportation news, Director Michael Garnreiter sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.37, for a total transaction of $108,740.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Dustin Ohlman sold 2,022 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.16, for a total transaction of $115,577.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 88,370 shares of company stock worth $5,454,741. 27.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of multiple truckload transportation and logistics services. It operates through the following business segments: Trucking, Logistics, and Intermodal. The Trucking segment comprises irregular route and dedicated, refrigerated, expedited, flatbed, and cross-border operations.

