Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX) Shares Sold by Janus Henderson Group PLC

Janus Henderson Group PLC reduced its position in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX – Get Rating) by 42.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,335 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 13,390 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC’s holdings in Knight-Swift Transportation were worth $938,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group raised its position in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 23,720 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,229,000 after acquiring an additional 648 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its position in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 15.0% during the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 128,696 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $6,583,000 after acquiring an additional 16,761 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its position in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 65.4% during the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 53,785 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,751,000 after acquiring an additional 21,272 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 18.1% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 284,518 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $14,553,000 after acquiring an additional 43,648 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC raised its position in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 378.8% during the 3rd quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 27,760 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,420,000 after acquiring an additional 21,962 shares in the last quarter. 85.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Michael Garnreiter sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.37, for a total transaction of $108,740.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Chairman Kevin P. Knight sold 3,219 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.07, for a total value of $199,803.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 88,370 shares of company stock valued at $5,454,741 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Susquehanna Bancshares raised Knight-Swift Transportation from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and upped their price target for the company from $62.00 to $69.00 in a research report on Friday, March 4th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on Knight-Swift Transportation from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Knight-Swift Transportation from $79.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Knight-Swift Transportation from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $63.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Finally, Wolfe Research downgraded Knight-Swift Transportation from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $58.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $65.84.

Shares of KNX stock opened at $51.96 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $55.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $55.41. Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $43.53 and a fifty-two week high of $62.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.70, a P/E/G ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The transportation company reported $1.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.18. Knight-Swift Transportation had a return on equity of 12.66% and a net margin of 12.39%. The business had revenue of $1.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.73 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.94 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 42.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. will post 5.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 3rd. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.92%. This is a boost from Knight-Swift Transportation’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. Knight-Swift Transportation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 10.81%.

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of multiple truckload transportation and logistics services. It operates through the following business segments: Trucking, Logistics, and Intermodal. The Trucking segment comprises irregular route and dedicated, refrigerated, expedited, flatbed, and cross-border operations.

