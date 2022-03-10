Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Bank of America

Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm issued a neutral rating and a $60.00 price objective on the stock.

KSS has been the subject of several other research reports. UBS Group lowered shares of Kohl’s from a neutral rating to a sell rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $66.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Kohl’s from $67.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of Kohl’s from $75.00 to $68.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. TheStreet raised shares of Kohl’s from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Kohl’s from $73.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $63.54.

Shares of NYSE KSS opened at $54.00 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.92. Kohl’s has a 52-week low of $43.67 and a 52-week high of $64.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 1.53. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $55.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $53.29.

Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported $2.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.10 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $6.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.51 billion. Kohl’s had a net margin of 4.83% and a return on equity of 21.86%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.22 EPS. Analysts forecast that Kohl’s will post 7.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 16th will be issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.70%. This is an increase from Kohl’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 15th. Kohl’s’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.58%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Kohl’s during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $73,802,000. Quent Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kohl’s during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Cornerstone Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kohl’s during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Kohl’s by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 44,569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,201,000 after purchasing an additional 2,489 shares during the period. Finally, Forum Financial Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Kohl’s during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $238,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.70% of the company’s stock.

Kohl’s Corp. engages in the operation of family-oriented department stores. Its business line includes apparel, footwear, and accessories for women, men, and children, home products, beauty products, and accessories. The stores generally carry a consistent merchandise assortment with some differences attributable to regional preferences.

