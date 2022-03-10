Koios Beverage (OTCMKTS:KBEVF) Shares Down 2.3%

Koios Beverage Corp. (OTCMKTS:KBEVF – Get Rating)’s share price fell 2.3% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $0.27 and last traded at $0.27. 2,222 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 317,645 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.27.

The business has a 50 day moving average of $0.19 and a 200 day moving average of $0.30.

Koios Beverage

Koios Beverage Corp., together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells functional beverages in the United States. The company also provides supplements and coffee products. It distributes its products through a network of approximately 4,400 retail locations and Website. The company was formerly known as Super Nova Petroleum Corp.

