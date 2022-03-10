Koninklijke DSM (OTCMKTS:RDSMY) Sets New 12-Month Low at $39.11

Koninklijke DSM (OTCMKTS:RDSMY – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $39.11 and last traded at $40.00, with a volume of 117885 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $42.69.

RDSMY has been the topic of several research reports. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Koninklijke DSM from €192.00 ($208.70) to €193.00 ($209.78) in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Koninklijke DSM from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Koninklijke DSM from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Societe Generale raised shares of Koninklijke DSM from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Koninklijke DSM from €205.00 ($222.83) to €190.00 ($206.52) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $188.33.

Get Koninklijke DSM alerts:

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $48.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $51.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 2.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.91.

Koninklijke DSM NV engages in the manufacturing and sale of nutritional and pharmaceutical ingredients, and industrial chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Nutrition, Materials, and Innovation Center. The Nutrition segment comprises of the DSM Nutritional Products and DSM Food Specialties business groups.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Koninklijke DSM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Koninklijke DSM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.