Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.11 EPS

Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The business services provider reported $1.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.11, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Korn Ferry had a net margin of 11.83% and a return on equity of 19.88%. The firm had revenue of $685.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $650.42 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.95 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 43.3% on a year-over-year basis. Korn Ferry updated its Q4 2022 guidance to $1.490-$1.630 EPS and its Q4 guidance to $1.49-1.63 EPS.

NYSE KFY traded up $2.22 on Wednesday, hitting $63.23. 503,548 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 400,312. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 2.22 and a quick ratio of 2.22. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $68.83. Korn Ferry has a 52 week low of $58.93 and a 52 week high of $84.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.45 and a beta of 1.51.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 21st were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 20th. Korn Ferry’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 9.80%.

In related news, CEO Gary D. Burnison sold 9,779 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.72, for a total value of $760,023.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its holdings in shares of Korn Ferry by 314.8% in the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 334,480 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $25,330,000 after acquiring an additional 253,852 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Korn Ferry by 68.3% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 262,128 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $19,018,000 after acquiring an additional 106,380 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Korn Ferry in the fourth quarter worth about $7,803,000. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in shares of Korn Ferry by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 161,081 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $12,199,000 after acquiring an additional 7,577 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Korn Ferry by 24.5% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 33,902 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,567,000 after acquiring an additional 6,682 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.94% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Korn Ferry from $98.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Korn Ferry from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th.

Korn Ferry Company Profile (Get Rating)

Korn Ferry operates as a global organizational consulting firm, which engages in synchronizing its clients strategy, operations and talent to drive superior business performance. It operates through the following segments: Consulting, Digital, Executive Search North America, Executive Search EMEA, Executive Search Asia Pacific, Executive Search Latin America, and RPO & Professional Search.

