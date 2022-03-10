Koshinski Asset Management Inc. Acquires 1,281 Shares of Broadmark Realty Capital Inc. (NYSE:BRMK)

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Broadmark Realty Capital Inc. (NYSE:BRMK – Get Rating) by 1.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 72,325 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,281 shares during the quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.05% of Broadmark Realty Capital worth $682,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of BRMK. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new position in shares of Broadmark Realty Capital in the second quarter valued at approximately $118,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Broadmark Realty Capital in the third quarter worth $144,000. NinePointTwo Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Broadmark Realty Capital in the third quarter worth $151,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Broadmark Realty Capital by 73.8% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 15,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,000 after acquiring an additional 6,592 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in shares of Broadmark Realty Capital by 31.0% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 16,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. 49.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on BRMK shares. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Broadmark Realty Capital from $12.50 to $11.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Broadmark Realty Capital from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.50.

Broadmark Realty Capital stock opened at $8.26 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.68. Broadmark Realty Capital Inc. has a 12-month low of $7.86 and a 12-month high of $11.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.32 and a beta of 0.81.

Broadmark Realty Capital (NYSE:BRMK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 28th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.03). Broadmark Realty Capital had a return on equity of 8.04% and a net margin of 68.43%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.19 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Broadmark Realty Capital Inc. will post 0.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 28th will be given a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 25th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.17%. Broadmark Realty Capital’s payout ratio is currently 135.48%.

Broadmark Realty Capital Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the underwriting, funding, servicing, and managing a portfolio of short-term and first deed of trust loans to fund the construction, development, and investment in residential or commercial properties in the United States. It also provides short-term and first deed of trust loans secured by real estate to fund the construction and development, investment in residential or commercial properties.

