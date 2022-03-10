Koshinski Asset Management Inc. Boosts Position in First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR)

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR – Get Rating) by 11.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,508 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 942 shares during the quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF were worth $502,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Wedbush Securities Inc. raised its position in First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF by 9.4% during the 4th quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 63,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,377,000 after buying an additional 5,496 shares during the last quarter. Rye Brook Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF by 37.0% during the 4th quarter. Rye Brook Capital LLC now owns 49,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,618,000 after purchasing an additional 13,400 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF by 11.1% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 21,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,133,000 after purchasing an additional 2,130 shares in the last quarter. Stonnington Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,061,000. Finally, Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,716,000.

NASDAQ:CIBR opened at $49.16 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $48.36. First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF has a 1-year low of $40.66 and a 1-year high of $56.58.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 27th were paid a dividend of $0.281 per share. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 23rd. This is a boost from First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03.

