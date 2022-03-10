Koshinski Asset Management Inc. Buys Shares of 7,673 Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR)

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 7,673 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $880,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its position in Quanta Services by 14.0% in the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 9,224 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $835,000 after buying an additional 1,130 shares during the period. Man Group plc purchased a new position in Quanta Services during the 2nd quarter worth $4,378,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its position in Quanta Services by 104,862.5% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 16,794 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,521,000 after purchasing an additional 16,778 shares in the last quarter. Zacks Investment Management lifted its holdings in shares of Quanta Services by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Zacks Investment Management now owns 43,215 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,914,000 after buying an additional 1,279 shares during the period. Finally, Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC grew its position in shares of Quanta Services by 17.1% during the 2nd quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC now owns 55,082 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,989,000 after buying an additional 8,058 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.42% of the company’s stock.

In other Quanta Services news, EVP Donald Wayne sold 14,595 shares of Quanta Services stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.65, for a total transaction of $1,614,936.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Bernard Fried sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.61, for a total value of $337,830.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 19,217 shares of company stock valued at $2,130,408. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

NYSE PWR opened at $118.72 on Thursday. Quanta Services, Inc. has a 52 week low of $80.39 and a 52 week high of $124.69. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $105.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $111.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The firm has a market cap of $16.94 billion, a PE ratio of 35.44 and a beta of 1.14.

Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The construction company reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.25. Quanta Services had a return on equity of 13.85% and a net margin of 3.74%. The business had revenue of $3.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.66 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.04 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 34.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Quanta Services, Inc. will post 5.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, B. Riley upgraded shares of Quanta Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $122.00 to $129.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Quanta Services presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $131.36.

Quanta Services, Inc engages in the provision of specialty contracting services, offering infrastructure solutions to the electric power, oil and gas, and communication industries. The firm operates through the Electric Power Infrastructure Services, and Underground Utility and Infrastructure Solutions segment.

