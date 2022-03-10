Koshinski Asset Management Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. lowered its stake in shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 5.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,671 shares of the payment services company’s stock after selling 255 shares during the quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in American Express were worth $764,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its stake in shares of American Express by 7.7% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 70,484 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $11,531,000 after purchasing an additional 5,032 shares during the last quarter. Canandaigua National Corp grew its holdings in American Express by 44.7% in the fourth quarter. Canandaigua National Corp now owns 17,286 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $2,828,000 after purchasing an additional 5,344 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc. lifted its position in shares of American Express by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 24,451 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $4,000,000 after acquiring an additional 560 shares in the last quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. lifted its position in American Express by 101.1% during the fourth quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. now owns 5,427 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $888,000 after buying an additional 2,728 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Metropolis Capital Ltd lifted its position in American Express by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Metropolis Capital Ltd now owns 51,794 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $8,473,000 after buying an additional 2,418 shares in the last quarter. 83.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on AXP shares. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on American Express from $163.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Stephens lifted their price target on American Express from $190.00 to $197.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Daiwa Capital Markets raised American Express from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $190.00 to $215.00 in a report on Thursday, February 10th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on American Express from $152.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on American Express from $211.00 to $218.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $195.50.

Shares of American Express stock opened at $168.65 on Thursday. American Express has a fifty-two week low of $135.13 and a fifty-two week high of $199.55. The firm has a market cap of $128.06 billion, a PE ratio of 16.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.12. The business’s fifty day moving average is $178.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $172.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74.

American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The payment services company reported $2.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.87 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $12.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.55 billion. American Express had a return on equity of 33.20% and a net margin of 18.92%. The company’s revenue was up 29.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.76 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that American Express will post 9.72 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Quinn Jessica Lieberman sold 1,804 shares of American Express stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.42, for a total value of $345,321.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Laureen Seeger sold 30,808 shares of American Express stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.57, for a total value of $5,408,960.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 440,177 shares of company stock valued at $81,094,533 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

American Express Co engages in the provision of charge and credit card products and travel-related services. It operates through the following segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, Global Merchant and Network Services, and Corporate and Other. The Global Consumer Services Group segment issues a wide range of proprietary consumer cards globally.

