Koshinski Asset Management Inc. Increases Position in RH (NYSE:RH)

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in RH (NYSE:RH – Get Rating) by 355.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,035 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 808 shares during the quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in RH were worth $555,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in RH. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in RH in the second quarter worth about $29,000. Zacks Investment Management purchased a new stake in shares of RH during the second quarter valued at approximately $236,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of RH by 48.8% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 87,906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,688,000 after buying an additional 28,841 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of RH by 3.6% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 31,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,109,000 after buying an additional 1,066 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of RH by 576.9% during the second quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 88 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.21% of the company’s stock.

Get RH alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on RH shares. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of RH from $766.00 to $668.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of RH from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $685.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of RH from $750.00 to $500.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Wedbush dropped their target price on shares of RH from $760.00 to $600.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 6th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, RH currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $696.29.

Shares of RH stock opened at $346.33 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.13, a PEG ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 2.36. RH has a one year low of $321.78 and a one year high of $744.56. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $421.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $563.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.73, a current ratio of 2.75 and a quick ratio of 2.17.

RH (NYSE:RH – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 8th. The company reported $7.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.68 by $0.35. The company had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $981.82 million. RH had a net margin of 18.31% and a return on equity of 104.49%. RH’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $6.20 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that RH will post 26.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

RH Company Profile (Get Rating)

RH, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer in the home furnishings. It offers products in various categories, including furniture, lighting, textiles, bathware, dÃ©cor, outdoor and garden, and child and teen furnishings. The company provides its products through its retail galleries; and Source Books, a series of catalogs, as well as online through rh.com, rhbabyandchild.com, rhteen.com, and rhmodern.com, as well as waterworks.com.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for RH (NYSE:RH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for RH Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RH and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.