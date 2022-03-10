Kovack Advisors Inc. Reduces Stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP)

Kovack Advisors Inc. lowered its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Get Rating) by 13.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,429 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,500 shares during the period. Kovack Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $1,535,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of RSP. Ballast Inc. purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $7,040,000. Gateway Advisory LLC boosted its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Gateway Advisory LLC now owns 28,846 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,695,000 after purchasing an additional 328 shares in the last quarter. Triangle Securities Wealth Management boosted its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 8.8% in the 4th quarter. Triangle Securities Wealth Management now owns 9,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,468,000 after purchasing an additional 733 shares in the last quarter. Epic Trust Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,233,000. Finally, Karn Couzens & Associates Inc. boosted its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 10.3% in the 4th quarter. Karn Couzens & Associates Inc. now owns 2,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $486,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares in the last quarter.
Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF stock opened at $149.77 on Thursday. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a 12 month low of $136.56 and a 12 month high of $164.90. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $156.37 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $156.65.
Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).
