Kovack Advisors Inc. Sells 232 Shares of CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD)

Kovack Advisors Inc. lessened its holdings in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Rating) by 2.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,548 shares of the company’s stock after selling 232 shares during the quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc.’s holdings in CrowdStrike were worth $2,364,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CRWD. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. bought a new stake in CrowdStrike in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in CrowdStrike in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Wealth Quarterback LLC increased its holdings in CrowdStrike by 78.6% in the 3rd quarter. Wealth Quarterback LLC now owns 125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. bought a new stake in CrowdStrike in the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 148.3% in the 3rd quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 149 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. 63.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other CrowdStrike news, Director Gerhard Watzinger sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.21, for a total transaction of $1,046,050.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Shawn Henry sold 2,353 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.24, for a total value of $492,341.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 129,238 shares of company stock valued at $26,394,643. 8.64% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $300.00 to $275.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $275.00 to $250.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $339.00 target price on shares of CrowdStrike in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. BTIG Research raised shares of CrowdStrike from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $257.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $225.00 to $238.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, CrowdStrike has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $260.90.

Shares of NASDAQ:CRWD opened at $188.22 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $43.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -180.63, a P/E/G ratio of 19.18 and a beta of 1.38. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $179.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $225.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.90. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $150.02 and a fifty-two week high of $298.48.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 9th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.10. CrowdStrike had a negative return on equity of 15.93% and a negative net margin of 16.48%. The business had revenue of $431.01 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $412.38 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.08) EPS. CrowdStrike’s revenue for the quarter was up 62.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post -0.68 earnings per share for the current year.

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity products and services to stop breaches. The company offers cloud-delivered protection across endpoints, cloud workloads, identity and data, and threat intelligence, managed security services, IT operations management, threat hunting, Zero Trust identity protection, and log management.

