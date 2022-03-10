Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS) Shares Sold by Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS – Get Rating) by 16.1% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 23,073 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 4,420 shares during the quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions were worth $515,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions during the third quarter worth about $695,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC acquired a new position in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions during the third quarter worth about $4,703,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 73.2% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 42,479 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $947,000 after acquiring an additional 17,953 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new position in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions during the third quarter worth about $614,000. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its position in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 23.4% during the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,452,449 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $32,368,000 after acquiring an additional 275,149 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.93% of the company’s stock.

Get Kratos Defense & Security Solutions alerts:

In other Kratos Defense & Security Solutions news, insider Phillip D. Carrai sold 2,137 shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.17, for a total transaction of $40,966.29. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Benjamin M. Goodwin sold 9,525 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.36, for a total transaction of $174,879.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 93,689 shares of company stock worth $1,722,621. 1.83% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions stock opened at $19.39 on Thursday. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. has a 1 year low of $14.93 and a 1 year high of $30.29. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $17.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.38. The company has a market cap of $2.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -969.50 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 3.01 and a current ratio of 3.43.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions (NASDAQ:KTOS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The aerospace company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $211.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $208.40 million. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions had a negative net margin of 0.25% and a positive return on equity of 2.26%. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions’s revenue was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.04 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. will post 0.17 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $30.00 to $21.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from $28.00 to $26.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from $21.00 to $17.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in a report on Friday, January 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price target for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.00.

About Kratos Defense & Security Solutions (Get Rating)

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc provides mission critical products, services and solutions for United States national security priorities. Its products include microwave electronic products, satellite communications, modular systems, and rocket support operating. The company was founded on December 19, 1994 and is headquartered in Round Rock, TX.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KTOS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Kratos Defense & Security Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kratos Defense & Security Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.