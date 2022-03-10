K+S Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:SDF) Given a €20.00 Price Target by Baader Bank Analysts

K+S Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:SDF – Get Rating) has been assigned a €20.00 ($21.74) price objective by investment analysts at Baader Bank in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Baader Bank’s target price indicates a potential downside of 9.09% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on SDF. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €22.00 ($23.91) price target on K+S Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Wednesday. Berenberg Bank set a €20.00 ($21.74) target price on shares of K+S Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €12.50 ($13.59) price target on shares of K+S Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, UBS Group set a €17.10 ($18.59) price objective on shares of K+S Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, K+S Aktiengesellschaft has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of €15.45 ($16.79).

Shares of ETR SDF opened at €22.00 ($23.91) on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.21 billion and a PE ratio of 1.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.80. The firm has a fifty day moving average of €18.73 and a 200-day moving average of €15.73. K+S Aktiengesellschaft has a 52-week low of €8.03 ($8.73) and a 52-week high of €23.67 ($25.73).

K+S Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a minerals company worldwide. It operates through Agriculture, Industry, Consumers, and Communities segments. The Agriculture segment offers soil fertilizers under the 60er Kali, KALISOP, Korn-Kali, Patentkali, ESTA Kieserit, and Magnesia-Kainit names; leaf fertilizers under the EPSO Top, EPSO Microtop, and EPSO Combitop names; fertigation fertilizers under the soluMOP, soluMAP, soluMKP, soluNOP, and soluSOP names; and animal nutrition products, such as lick blocks and feed for pets and livestock.

