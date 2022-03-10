KUKA Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:KUKAY) Short Interest Update

KUKA Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:KUKAY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 900 shares, a drop of 18.2% from the January 31st total of 1,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.0 days.

KUKAY opened at $78.00 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.10 billion, a PE ratio of -170.32 and a beta of 1.44. KUKA Aktiengesellschaft has a 1-year low of $43.80 and a 1-year high of $87.05. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $82.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $81.38.

KUKA AG engages in the provision of intelligent automation solutions. It operates through the following segments: KUKA Robotics, KUKA Systems, Swisslog and KUKA AG & Other Companies. The KUKA Robotics segment offers the automotive sector and general industry as well as those supported by comprehensive customer services such as industrial robots, from small models and heavy-duty robots.

