KUKA Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:KUKAY) Short Interest Update

KUKA Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:KUKAY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 900 shares, a drop of 18.2% from the January 31st total of 1,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.0 days.
KUKAY opened at $78.00 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.10 billion, a PE ratio of -170.32 and a beta of 1.44. KUKA Aktiengesellschaft has a 1-year low of $43.80 and a 1-year high of $87.05. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $82.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $81.38.
KUKA Aktiengesellschaft Company Profile (Get Rating)
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on KUKA Aktiengesellschaft (KUKAY)
- Ruth’s Hospitality Group Stock is Sizzling
- REV Group Grinds Its Gears On Supply Chain Headwinds
- Insiders And Institutions Buy Thor Industries In Q1 2022
- 3 Attractive Stocks with P/E Ratios Under 10
- The 3 Best Biotech Stocks to Buy in March
Receive News & Ratings for KUKA Aktiengesellschaft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KUKA Aktiengesellschaft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.