KZ Cash (KZC) Price Hits $0.0016 on Exchanges

KZ Cash (CURRENCY:KZC) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on March 10th. In the last seven days, KZ Cash has traded down 7.6% against the dollar. One KZ Cash coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0016 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. KZ Cash has a market capitalization of $2,513.42 and approximately $2.00 worth of KZ Cash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get KZ Cash alerts:

The Sandbox (SAND) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.82 or 0.00007182 BTC.

PAC Global (PAC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0130 or 0.00000022 BTC.

BinaryX (BNX) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $38.87 or 0.00099174 BTC.

Crust (CRU) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $42.40 or 0.00117874 BTC.

Advanced Technology Coin (ARC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000609 BTC.

Venus LTC (vLTC) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00005272 BTC.

Cyclone Protocol (CYC) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $109.13 or 0.00278413 BTC.

Polis (POLIS) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000513 BTC.

Davinci Coin (DAC) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Krios (GIG) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000006 BTC.

KZ Cash Profile

KZ Cash (KZC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 24th, 2018. KZ Cash’s total supply is 3,443,118 coins and its circulating supply is 1,563,996 coins. KZ Cash’s official Twitter account is @cash_kz . The official website for KZ Cash is kzcash.kz

According to CryptoCompare, “KZCash is a PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the X11 algorithm. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

Buying and Selling KZ Cash

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as KZ Cash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire KZ Cash should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase KZ Cash using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for KZ Cash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for KZ Cash and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.