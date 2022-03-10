L.B. Foster (NASDAQ:FSTR) Given New $18.00 Price Target at B. Riley

L.B. Foster (NASDAQ:FSTR – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by stock analysts at B. Riley from $21.00 to $18.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. B. Riley’s price target points to a potential upside of 12.99% from the stock’s previous close.

FSTR has been the subject of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded L.B. Foster from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 17th. StockNews.com lowered L.B. Foster from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 4th.

NASDAQ FSTR opened at $15.93 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $172.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.85 and a beta of 0.95. L.B. Foster has a twelve month low of $12.62 and a twelve month high of $19.47. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $14.98 and a 200 day moving average of $15.42.

L.B. Foster (NASDAQ:FSTR – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The basic materials company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by ($0.22). L.B. Foster had a return on equity of 0.83% and a net margin of 0.71%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.24 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that L.B. Foster will post 0.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Castleview Partners LLC purchased a new position in L.B. Foster in the fourth quarter worth approximately $24,663,000. Systematic Financial Management LP grew its position in L.B. Foster by 8.6% in the fourth quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 35,788 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $492,000 after acquiring an additional 2,835 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in L.B. Foster by 53.6% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 83,285 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,288,000 after acquiring an additional 29,073 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.16% of the company’s stock.

L.B. Foster Company Profile

L.B. Foster Co engages in providing products and services for the rail industry and solutions to support infrastructure projects. It operates through the following segments: Rail Technologies & Services and Infrastructure Solutions. The Rail Technologies & Services segment consists of manufacturing and distribution businesses that provide products and services for freight and passenger railroads and industrial companies.

