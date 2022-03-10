L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX) Shares Bought by YHB Investment Advisors Inc.

YHB Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX – Get Rating) by 2.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,874 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 204 shares during the quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in L3Harris Technologies were worth $2,106,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in LHX. Annapolis Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in L3Harris Technologies in the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in L3Harris Technologies by 128.3% in the third quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the period. Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new position in L3Harris Technologies in the third quarter valued at $30,000. Stephenson National Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in L3Harris Technologies in the third quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Sterling Financial Planning Inc. raised its stake in L3Harris Technologies by 115.0% in the third quarter. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. now owns 215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. 80.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, insider Edward J. Zoiss sold 4,730 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total transaction of $1,040,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:LHX opened at $255.53 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $225.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $224.36. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $186.20 and a 52 week high of $279.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.05, a PEG ratio of 4.39 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, January 30th. The company reported $3.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.26 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $4.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.47 billion. L3Harris Technologies had a net margin of 10.36% and a return on equity of 13.26%. L3Harris Technologies’s revenue was down 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.14 earnings per share. Analysts predict that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 13.57 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 11th will be issued a $1.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 10th. This is a boost from L3Harris Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.02. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.75%. L3Harris Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.79%.

LHX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on L3Harris Technologies from $230.00 to $276.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. UBS Group lowered L3Harris Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $260.00 to $235.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. StockNews.com raised L3Harris Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 21st. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their price target on L3Harris Technologies from $264.00 to $255.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded L3Harris Technologies from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $266.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $252.73.

L3Harris Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of defense and commercial technologies across the air, land, sea, space, and cyber domains. It operates through the following segments: Integrated Mission Systems, Space and Airborne Systems, Communication Systems, and Aviation Systems. The Integrated Mission Systems segment consists of multi-mission ISR and communication systems, integrated electrical and electronic systems for maritime platforms, and advanced electro-optical and infrared solutions.

